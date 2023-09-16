The UNLV Rebels (1-1) host the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-1) at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Vanderbilt is totaling 393.7 yards per game offensively this year (69th in the FBS), and is allowing 384.3 yards per game (91st) on the other side of the ball. With 25.5 points per game on offense, UNLV ranks 95th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 73rd, allowing 24.5 points per game.

Vanderbilt vs. UNLV Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Vanderbilt vs. UNLV Key Statistics

Vanderbilt UNLV 393.7 (12th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 319.0 (117th) 384.3 (125th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 450.5 (105th) 121.0 (99th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 172.0 (58th) 272.7 (44th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 147.0 (125th) 4 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (34th) 4 (32nd) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (74th)

Vanderbilt Stats Leaders

AJ Swann has 766 pass yards for Vanderbilt, completing 61.2% of his passes and throwing eight touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

Patrick Smith has carried the ball 27 times for a team-high 157 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner.

Sedrick Alexander has carried the ball 24 times for 117 yards (39.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Will Sheppard's 217 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 30 times and has collected 20 receptions and six touchdowns.

Jayden McGowan has reeled in 18 passes while averaging 71.3 yards per game.

London Humphreys' six receptions have turned into 164 yards and two touchdowns.

UNLV Stats Leaders

Doug Brumfield has racked up 186 yards on 56.8% passing this season. He's also run for 60 yards with one score.

Vincent Davis is his team's leading rusher with nine carries for 96 yards, or 48.0 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well.

Jai'Den Thomas has collected 61 yards (on 13 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Jacob De Jesus has racked up 96 receiving yards on nine catches to pace his squad so far this season.

Dominic Gicinto has put up a 52-yard season so far. He's caught three passes on three targets.

Ricky White's 10 targets have resulted in four receptions for 36 yards.

