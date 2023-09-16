The Vanderbilt Commodores (2-1) play the UNLV Rebels (1-1) in college football action at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. In the article below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is Vanderbilt vs. UNLV?

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: UNLV 26, Vanderbilt 24

UNLV 26, Vanderbilt 24 Vanderbilt has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Commodores have played as a moneyline favorite of -200 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

UNLV lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Rebels have played as an underdog of +165 or more once this season and lost that game.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Commodores a 66.7% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: UNLV (+4.5)



UNLV (+4.5) So far this year Vanderbilt is winless against the spread.

The Commodores have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 4.5 points or more.

UNLV has covered one time against the spread this year.

The Rebels covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 4.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (57.5)



Under (57.5) Vanderbilt and its opponents have combined to score more than 57.5 points in a game twice this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 59.5 points per game, two points more than the over/under of 57.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Vanderbilt

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.8 54.3 56 Implied Total AVG 37.7 40 33 ATS Record 0-3-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-0-1 2-0-0 0-0-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

UNLV

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.5 57.5 Implied Total AVG 48 48 ATS Record 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

