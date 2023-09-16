The No. 12 Utah Utes (2-0) are heavily favored, by 27.5 points, facing the FCS Weber State Wildcats on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The over/under for the outing is 44.5 points.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Utah vs. Weber State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Utah vs. Weber State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Utah vs. Weber State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Utah Moneyline Weber State Moneyline BetMGM Utah (-27.5) 44.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Utah (-27.5) 44.5 -7000 +2000 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 3 Odds

Utah vs. Weber State Betting Trends

Utah covered eight times in 14 games with a spread last season.

The Utes were favored by 27.5 points or more two times last season, and covered the spread in both.

Weber State won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover four times.

Utah & Weber State 2023 Futures Odds

Utah To Win the National Champ. +9000 Bet $100 to win $9000 To Win the Pac-12 +600 Bet $100 to win $600

