Utah vs. Weber State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 16
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The No. 12 Utah Utes (2-0) are heavily favored, by 27.5 points, facing the FCS Weber State Wildcats on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The over/under for the outing is 44.5 points.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Utah vs. Weber State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Utah vs. Weber State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: Pac-12 Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Salt Lake City, Utah
- Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium
Utah vs. Weber State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Utah Moneyline
|Weber State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Utah (-27.5)
|44.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Utah (-27.5)
|44.5
|-7000
|+2000
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Utah vs. Weber State Betting Trends
- Utah covered eight times in 14 games with a spread last season.
- The Utes were favored by 27.5 points or more two times last season, and covered the spread in both.
- Weber State won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover four times.
Utah & Weber State 2023 Futures Odds
|Utah
|To Win the National Champ.
|+9000
|Bet $100 to win $9000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+600
|Bet $100 to win $600
