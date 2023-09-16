The No. 12 Utah Utes (2-0) play an FCS opponent, the Weber State Wildcats (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

While Utah ranks 66th in total defense with 342.5 yards allowed per game, the team's offensive unit has been a little less successful, ranking 20th-worst (323.5 yards per game). Weber State has been a top-25 unit on both sides of the ball this season, as it ranks 24th-best in points per game (34.5) and sixth-best in points allowed per game (13.5).

We dig deep into all of the info you need to know about this contest in this article, including how to watch on Pac-12 Network.

Utah vs. Weber State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Live Stream: Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Utah vs. Weber State Key Statistics

Utah Weber State 323.5 (114th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 348 (60th) 342.5 (61st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 179 (9th) 164.5 (65th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 200.5 (23rd) 159 (119th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 147.5 (92nd) 1 (9th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (46th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (53rd)

Utah Stats Leaders

Bryson Barnes has compiled 230 yards (115.0 ypg) on 18-of-37 passing with one touchdown compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 32 rushing yards (16.0 ypg) on 11 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Ja'Quinden Jackson, has carried the ball 24 times for 144 yards (72.0 per game).

Nate Johnson has carried the ball 17 times for 77 yards (38.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

Money Parks has hauled in four catches for 103 yards (51.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Mikey Matthews has put together an 82-yard season so far, hauling in eight passes on 10 targets.

Devaughn Vele has a total of 51 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing four passes.

Weber State Stats Leaders

Kylan Weisser leads Weber State with 295 yards on 23-of-43 passing with two touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He has chipped in with 33 rushing yards (16.5 ypg) on six carries.

The team's top rusher, Damon Bankston, has carried the ball 35 times for 263 yards (131.5 per game) with five touchdowns. He's also caught five passes for 31 yards.

Kris Jackson has collected 53 yards (on 17 carries) with one touchdown.

Jacob Sharp leads his team with 106 receiving yards on three receptions.

Jayleen Record has collected 73 receiving yards (36.5 yards per game) and one touchdown on three receptions.

Hayden Meacham's three targets have resulted in five catches for 57 yards and one touchdown.

