The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (0-2) visit the UC Davis Aggies (1-1) at UC Davis Health Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

UC Davis ranks 44th in scoring offense (27.5 points per game) and 70th in scoring defense (32.5 points allowed per game) this season. From an offensive angle, Southern Utah is accumulating 286.0 total yards per contest (86th-ranked). It ranks 68th in the FCS defensively (382.5 total yards allowed per game).

UC Davis vs. Southern Utah Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Davis, California

Davis, California Venue: UC Davis Health Stadium

UC Davis vs. Southern Utah Key Statistics

UC Davis Southern Utah 347.5 (61st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 286.0 (89th) 367.5 (60th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 382.5 (65th) 163.0 (40th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 85.5 (98th) 184.5 (66th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 200.5 (53rd) 2 (82nd) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (82nd) 0 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (28th)

UC Davis Stats Leaders

Miles Hastings has racked up 290 yards (145.0 ypg) on 34-of-52 passing with one touchdown compared to three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Lan Larison, has carried the ball 31 times for 164 yards (82.0 per game), scoring three times.

This season, Matteo Perez has carried the ball 16 times for 87 yards (43.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Trent Tompkins' team-high 65 yards as a receiver have come on eight catches (out of 14 targets).

C.J. Hutton has hauled in seven receptions totaling 62 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Josh Gale's three catches are good enough for 61 yards and one touchdown.

Southern Utah Stats Leaders

Justin Miller leads Southern Utah with 358 yards on 24-of-47 passing with two touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Braedon Wissler, has carried the ball 26 times for 68 yards (34.0 per game).

Targhee Lambson has run for 55 yards across 14 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Zack Mitchell leads his squad with 187 receiving yards on 11 receptions with one touchdown.

Isaiah Wooden has caught seven passes and compiled 139 receiving yards (69.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Francisco Calderon has racked up 33 reciving yards (16.5 ypg) this season.

