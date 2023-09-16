UC Davis vs. Southern Utah Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 16
In the game between the UC Davis Aggies and Southern Utah Thunderbirds on Saturday, September 16 at 10:00 PM, our projection model expects the Aggies to come away with the victory. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.
UC Davis vs. Southern Utah Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|UC Davis (-22.7)
|57.3
|UC Davis 40, Southern Utah 17
UC Davis Betting Info (2022)
- The Aggies covered eight times in 11 games with a spread last season.
- Last season, seven of Aggies games hit the over.
Southern Utah Betting Info (2022)
- The Thunderbirds compiled a 6-2-0 record against the spread last season.
- A total of five of Thunderbirds games last year went over the point total.
Aggies vs. Thunderbirds 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|UC Davis
|27.5
|32.5
|--
|--
|27.5
|32.5
|Southern Utah
|18.5
|32.5
|--
|--
|18.5
|32.5
