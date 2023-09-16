In the game between the UC Davis Aggies and Southern Utah Thunderbirds on Saturday, September 16 at 10:00 PM, our projection model expects the Aggies to come away with the victory. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

UC Davis vs. Southern Utah Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction UC Davis (-22.7) 57.3 UC Davis 40, Southern Utah 17

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 3 Predictions

UC Davis Betting Info (2022)

The Aggies covered eight times in 11 games with a spread last season.

Last season, seven of Aggies games hit the over.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Southern Utah Betting Info (2022)

The Thunderbirds compiled a 6-2-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of five of Thunderbirds games last year went over the point total.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Aggies vs. Thunderbirds 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UC Davis 27.5 32.5 -- -- 27.5 32.5 Southern Utah 18.5 32.5 -- -- 18.5 32.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.