The No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) will play their SEC-rival, the Florida Gators (1-1) in a matchup on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Volunteers are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7 points. The over/under is 58.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Tennessee vs. Florida matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Florida Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Tennessee vs. Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

Tennessee vs. Florida Betting Trends

Tennessee has won one game against the spread this season.

The Volunteers have covered the spread when playing as at least 7-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

Florida has put together a 0-1-0 record against the spread this year.

Tennessee 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +4000 Bet $100 to win $4000 To Win the SEC +1200 Bet $100 to win $1200

