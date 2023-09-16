The No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) and the Florida Gators (1-1) play on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in a clash of SEC foes.

On offense, Tennessee ranks 26th in the FBS with 477.5 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 27th in total defense (270 yards allowed per contest). Florida has been excelling on defense, giving up only 191 total yards per game (second-best). Offensively, it ranks 38th by accumulating 453 total yards per game.

Tennessee vs. Florida Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Tennessee vs. Florida Key Statistics

Tennessee Florida 477.5 (41st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 453 (54th) 270 (24th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 191 (1st) 257.5 (4th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 170 (60th) 220 (83rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 283 (38th) 2 (34th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (34th) 2 (74th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (121st)

Tennessee Stats Leaders

Joe Milton has 429 yards passing for Tennessee, completing 66.7% of his passes and collecting four touchdowns this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 40 rushing yards (20 ypg) on 12 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jaylen Wright, has carried the ball 25 times for 233 yards (116.5 per game).

Jabari Small has racked up 162 yards on 26 carries.

Ramel Keyton's team-leading 118 yards as a receiver have come on eight receptions (out of 11 targets) with one touchdown.

Squirrel White has hauled in 10 passes while averaging 37.5 yards per game.

Bru McCoy has been the target of 13 passes and compiled seven grabs for 72 yards, an average of 36 yards per contest.

Florida Stats Leaders

Graham Mertz has put up 526 passing yards, or 263 per game, so far this season. He has completed 73.8% of his passes and has collected two touchdowns with one interception.

Montrell Johnson has rushed 18 times for 125 yards, with two touchdowns. He's also tacked on three catches for 41 yards.

Trevor Etienne has racked up 109 yards on 18 carries with one touchdown.

Ricky Pearsall has hauled in 215 receiving yards on 14 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Marcus Burke has recorded 61 receiving yards (30.5 yards per game) on two receptions.

Eugene Wilson III's six receptions (on six targets) have netted him 60 yards (30 ypg).

