The No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) are favored by 6.5 points when they go on the road to play the Florida Gators (1-1) in SEC action on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The over/under is 58.5.

Tennessee has the 28th-ranked defense this season (270 yards allowed per game), and has been better on offense, ranking 25th-best with a tally of 477.5 yards per game. Florida ranks 40th in the FBS with 453 total yards per contest, but it has been carried by its defense, which ranks third-best by giving up just 191 total yards per contest.

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Location: Gainesville, Florida

Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN

Tennessee vs Florida Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Tennessee -6.5 -110 -110 58.5 -110 -110 -250 +200

Hendon Hooker threw for 3,135 yards (241.2 per game), completing 69.6% of his passes, with 27 touchdowns and two interceptions in 13 games last year.

Hooker also ran for 430 yards and five TDs.

In 13 games, Jalin Hyatt had 67 catches for 1,267 yards (97.5 per game) and 15 touchdowns.

Jabari Small rushed for 734 yards (56.5 per game) and 13 touchdowns in 13 games a season ago.

Small also had 12 receptions for 106 yards and two TDs.

On the ground, Jaylen Wright scored 10 touchdowns and accumulated 875 yards (67.3 per game).

Aaron Beasley had 68 tackles, 11 TFL, and three sacks last year.

Trevon Flowers collected one sack to go with one TFL, 56 tackles, and two interceptions in 13 games.

Byron Young had seven sacks to go with nine TFL and 32 tackles in 13 games a season ago.

Tamarion McDonald amassed two interceptions to go with 47 tackles, two TFL, and two passes defended in 13 games played.

