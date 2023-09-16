The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (0-2) go on the road to play the North Alabama Lions (1-2) at Tucker Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Despite having a bottom-25 defense that ranks 23rd-worst in the FCS (485.5 yards allowed per game), Tennessee Tech has played better on offense, ranking 87th in the FCS offensively totaling 285.5 yards per game. North Alabama's offense has been thriving, racking up 443.3 total yards per contest (20th-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 81st by surrendering 416.7 total yards per game.

Find out how to watch this game on ESPN+ in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Tennessee Tech vs. North Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Cookeville, Tennessee

Cookeville, Tennessee Venue: Tucker Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Tennessee Tech vs. North Alabama Key Statistics

Tennessee Tech North Alabama 285.5 (90th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 443.3 (2nd) 485.5 (99th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 416.7 (121st) 88.5 (94th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 208.3 (20th) 197 (56th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 235 (32nd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (14th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (53rd)

Tennessee Tech Stats Leaders

Ethan Roberts has compiled 368 yards (184 ypg) on 42-of-67 passing with two touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Jayvian Allen has 86 rushing yards on 20 carries.

Justin Pegues has 64 yards as a receiver (32 per game) on seven catches, while also collecting 21 rush yards per game.

Brad Clark has hauled in 11 catches for 116 yards (58 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Ezra Widelock's five receptions have yielded 41 yards.

North Alabama Stats Leaders

Noah Walters has racked up 678 yards on 57.4% passing while recording four touchdown passes with one interception this season. He's also run for 90 yards with one score.

Jalyn Daniels has rushed for 223 yards on 16 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Demarcus Lacey has racked up 41 carries and totaled 208 yards with two touchdowns while also gaining 55 yards through the air .

Takairee Kenebrew paces his squad with 228 receiving yards on 11 catches with three touchdowns.

David Florence has recorded 137 receiving yards (45.7 yards per game) on 14 receptions.

Dakota Warfield's nine receptions (on 11 targets) have netted him 70 yards (23.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Tennessee Tech or North Alabama gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.