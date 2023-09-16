The Tennessee State Tigers (1-1) will look to upset the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Hale Stadium. The Runnin' Bulldogs are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 8.5 points. The over/under is set at 54.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Gardner-Webb vs. Tennessee State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Tennessee State vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Hale Stadium

Tennessee State vs. Gardner-Webb Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

Tennessee State vs. Gardner-Webb Betting Trends

Tennessee State is winless against the spread this season (0-2-0).

The Tigers have not covered the spread when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Gardner-Webb has covered in its only game with a spread this season.

