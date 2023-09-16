Tennessee State vs. Gardner-Webb: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 16
The Tennessee State Tigers (1-1) will look to upset the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Hale Stadium. The Runnin' Bulldogs are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 8.5 points. The over/under is set at 54.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Gardner-Webb vs. Tennessee State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Tennessee State vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Hale Stadium
Tennessee State vs. Gardner-Webb Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Gardner-Webb Moneyline
|Tennessee State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Gardner-Webb (-8.5)
|54.5
|-350
|+260
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Gardner-Webb (-8.5)
|54.5
|-345
|+270
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Tennessee State vs. Gardner-Webb Betting Trends
- Tennessee State is winless against the spread this season (0-2-0).
- The Tigers have not covered the spread when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
- Gardner-Webb has covered in its only game with a spread this season.
