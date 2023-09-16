The Tennessee State Tigers (1-1) go on the road to play the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-1) at Hale Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Tennessee State ranks 93rd in scoring offense (13.5 points per game) and 85th in scoring defense (35.0 points allowed per game) this season. From an offensive angle, Gardner-Webb is accumulating 29.0 points per game (37th-ranked). It ranks 88th in the FCS on defense (36.0 points allowed per game).

Tennessee State vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Hale Stadium

Tennessee State vs. Gardner-Webb Key Statistics

Tennessee State Gardner-Webb 267.5 (98th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 398.5 (37th) 466.5 (95th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 361.5 (54th) 136.5 (60th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 135.0 (63rd) 131.0 (100th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 263.5 (15th) 2 (82nd) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (106th) 1 (28th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (53rd)

Tennessee State Stats Leaders

Deveon Bryant has been a dual threat for Tennessee State so far this season. He has 217 passing yards, completing 61.3% of his passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 109 yards (54.5 ypg) on 16 carries.

Jalen Rouse has carried the ball 28 times for a team-high 119 yards (59.5 per game). He has also caught four passes for 36 yards.

Dayron Johnson has hauled in five catches for 61 yards (30.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Trenton Gillison has caught five passes for 57 yards (28.5 yards per game) this year.

Gardner-Webb Stats Leaders

Matthew Caldwell leads Gardner-Webb with 527 yards on 62-of-94 passing with three touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 39 rushing yards (19.5 ypg) on 11 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Narii Gaither is his team's leading rusher with 29 carries for 142 yards, or 71.0 per game. Gaither has also chipped in with nine catches for 53 yards.

Jayden Brown has totaled 76 yards on 12 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching five passes for 72 yards and one score.

Jonathan Burns has racked up 113 receiving yards on 13 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Karim Page has caught 11 passes and compiled 100 receiving yards (50.0 per game).

Brennan McGuire has racked up 86 reciving yards (43.0 ypg) this season.

