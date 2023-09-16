The Tennessee State Tigers (1-1) will attempt to prove oddsmakers wrong when they hit the field against the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 as an 8.5-point underdog. The game has an over/under of 54.5 points.

Gardner-Webb is compiling 398.5 yards per game on offense, which ranks 32nd in the FCS. Defensively, the Runnin' Bulldogs rank 56th, giving up 361.5 yards per game. In terms of total offense, Tennessee State ranks 95th in the FCS (267.5 total yards per game) and 103rd on defense (466.5 total yards allowed per game).

Tennessee State vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Hale Stadium

Hale Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Gardner-Webb vs Tennessee State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Gardner-Webb -8.5 -115 -115 54.5 -115 -115 -350 +260

Tennessee State Betting Records & Stats

Tennessee State Stats Leaders

In addition to his 1,806 passing yards and 54.8% completion percentage last year, Draylen Ellis threw for eight touchdowns against six interceptions.

Ellis was a factor with his legs, too, scrambling for 65 yards and four TDs.

As part of the ground attack, Jalen Rouse scampered for 613 yards and two touchdowns on 4.8 YPC.

As a receiver, Rouse tallied 12 receptions (on 11 targets) for 158 yards and one touchdown.

Devon Starling ran for 540 yards (49.1 yards per game) and one TD.

Starling contributed 221 yards and one touchdown on 16 receptions in the receiving game.

JJ Holloman got 45 targets last season and converted them into 33 catches (3.0 per game) for 353 yards and one TD.

Last season Tadarrius Patterson collected 1.0 TFL and 3.5 sacks in 11 games.

Jahsun Bryant accumulated 0.5 sacks to go along with two interceptions in 11 games.

Terray Jones posted four sacks in 11 games.

An important contributor on defense, Chris Walker had three tackles, 1.0 TFL, and two sacks.

