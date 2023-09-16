When the Tennessee Volunteers square off against the Florida Gators at 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 16, our projection model predicts the Volunteers will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Tennessee vs. Florida Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Tennessee (-5.5) Under (56.5) Tennessee 40, Florida 9

Week 3 SEC Predictions

Tennessee Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Volunteers a 69.2% chance to win.

The Volunteers are unbeaten against the spread this season.

Tennessee has a perfect 1-0 ATS record when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

One Volunteers game (out of one) has gone over the point total this year.

The over/under in this game is 56.5 points, one higher than the average total in Tennessee games this season.

Florida Betting Info (2023)

The Gators have a 35.1% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Gators have put together a 0-1-0 record against the spread this year.

Florida has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 5.5 points or more this year (0-1).

The Gators have not gone over a point total in one games with a set over/under.

The average point total for the Florida this season is 12 points lower than this game's over/under.

Volunteers vs. Gators 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tennessee 39.5 13 30 13 -- -- Florida 30 15.5 49 7 11 24

