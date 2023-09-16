The Stanford Cardinal (1-1) are favored by 6.5 points versus the FCS Sacramento State Hornets on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Stanford Stadium. The over/under in this outing is 60.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Stanford vs. Sacramento State matchup.

Stanford vs. Sacramento State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Stanford, California Venue: Stanford Stadium

Stanford vs. Sacramento State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Stanford Moneyline Sacramento State Moneyline BetMGM Stanford (-6.5) 60.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Stanford (-6.5) 60.5 -250 +202 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Stanford vs. Sacramento State Betting Trends

Stanford had a record of just 2-10-0 against the spread last season.

The Cardinal did not cover the spread last season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

Sacramento State compiled an 8-2-0 record against the spread last season.

Stanford & Sacramento State 2023 Futures Odds

Stanford To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Pac-12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

