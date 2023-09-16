Stanford vs. Sacramento State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 16
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Stanford Cardinal (1-1) are favored by 6.5 points versus the FCS Sacramento State Hornets on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Stanford Stadium. The over/under in this outing is 60.5 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Stanford vs. Sacramento State matchup.
Stanford vs. Sacramento State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: Pac-12 Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Stanford, California
- Venue: Stanford Stadium
Stanford vs. Sacramento State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Stanford Moneyline
|Sacramento State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Stanford (-6.5)
|60.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Stanford (-6.5)
|60.5
|-250
|+202
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Stanford vs. Sacramento State Betting Trends
- Stanford had a record of just 2-10-0 against the spread last season.
- The Cardinal did not cover the spread last season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.
- Sacramento State compiled an 8-2-0 record against the spread last season.
Stanford & Sacramento State 2023 Futures Odds
|Stanford
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
