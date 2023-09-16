The Stanford Cardinal (1-1) square off against an FCS opponent, the Sacramento State Hornets (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Stanford Stadium.

With 40.0 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks 12th-worst in the FBS, Stanford has been forced to lean on their 99th-ranked offense (23.5 points per contest) to keep them competitive. Sacramento State's offense has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 10th-best in the FCS with 472.0 total yards per game. In terms of defense, it is ceding 249.5 total yards per game, which ranks 29th.

Below in this article, we will provide you all the details you need to know about how to see this game on Pac-12 Network.

Stanford vs. Sacramento State Game Info

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Stanford vs. Sacramento State Key Statistics

Stanford Sacramento State 377.5 (88th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 472.0 (15th) 461.5 (108th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 249.5 (29th) 183.5 (47th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 248.0 (9th) 194.0 (105th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 224.0 (39th) 3 (69th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (121st) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (53rd)

Stanford Stats Leaders

Ashton Daniels has thrown for 267 yards (133.5 ypg) to lead Stanford, completing 62.8% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes compared to one interception this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 51 rushing yards on 14 carries.

Casey Filkins has 130 rushing yards on 11 carries.

This season, E.J. Smith has carried the ball nine times for 64 yards (32.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Benjamin Yurosek has hauled in 13 receptions for 192 yards (96.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

John Humphreys has caught five passes while averaging 35.5 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Elic Ayomanor's four receptions have turned into 38 yards.

Sacramento State Stats Leaders

Kaiden Bennett has thrown for 397 yards on 25-of-38 passing with three touchdowns and one interception this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 139 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Marcus Fulcher has rushed for 150 yards on 31 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Devin Gandy has registered four catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 115 (57.5 yards per game). He's been targeted five times.

Carlos Hill has caught nine passes and compiled 108 receiving yards (54.0 per game).

Coleman Kuntz's seven grabs (on nine targets) have netted him 90 yards (45.0 ypg).

