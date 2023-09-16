The San Diego Toreros (0-2) visit the Princeton Tigers (0-0) at Torero Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

San Diego ranks 70th in total offense this year (315.5 yards per game), but has been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking 22nd-best in the FCS with 315.5 yards allowed per game. On defense, Princeton was a top-25 unit last season, ranking best by surrendering only 13.5 points per game. It ranked 60th on offense (27.8 points per game).

San Diego vs. Princeton Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: WCC Network

WCC Network City: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: Torero Stadium

San Diego vs. Princeton Key Statistics (2022)

San Diego Princeton 327.3 (111th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 366.3 (87th) 332.0 (9th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 323.2 (6th) 110.8 (110th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 92.1 (119th) 216.5 (65th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 274.2 (17th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (79th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (79th)

San Diego Stats Leaders

Dominic Nankil has thrown for 319 yards (159.5 ypg) to lead San Diego, completing 50% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes this season.

Isaiah Williams has compiled 243 rushing yards on 54 carries. He's also added 31 yards (15.5 per game) on six catches with one touchdown.

This season, Nick Murray has carried the ball one time for 20 yards (10.0 per game).

Ja'Seem Reed's 134 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted eight times and has totaled 13 receptions.

Josh Heverly has put together a 100-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in six passes on four targets.

Princeton Stats Leaders (2022)

Blake Stenstrom completed 69.4% of his passes to throw for 2,742 and 16 touchdowns last season. Stenstrom also contributed with his legs, collecting three touchdowns on 16.9 yards per game.

Ryan Butler averaged 48.4 rushing yards and accumulated 11 rushing touchdowns.

Andrei Iosivas was targeted 4.2 times per game and collected 943 receiving yards and seven touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Dylan Classi averaged 91.5 receiving yards on 3.8 targets per game in 2022, scoring four touchdowns.

AJ Barber worked his way to one receiving touchdown and 245 receiving yards (24.5 ypg) last season.

