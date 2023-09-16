In the game between the Princeton Tigers and San Diego Toreros on Saturday, September 16 at 4:00 PM, our projection model expects the Tigers to emerge victorious. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

San Diego vs. Princeton Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Princeton (-14.4) 44.6 Princeton 30, San Diego 15

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 3 Predictions

San Diego Betting Info (2022)

The Toreros went 3-6-0 ATS last season.

A total of three of Toreros games last season hit the over.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Princeton Betting Info (2022)

The Tigers went 4-6-0 ATS last season.

Tigers games did not hit the over once last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Toreros vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed San Diego 27.9 21.0 35.0 10.8 23.2 27.8 Princeton 27.8 13.5 27.0 15.8 28.6 11.2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.