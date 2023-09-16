The No. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels (2-0) match up against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-0) at Kenan Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

North Carolina is averaging 35.5 points per game offensively this year (44th in the FBS), and is allowing 25.5 points per game (81st) on the other side of the ball. While Minnesota's offense has had trouble moving the chains, ranking 17th-worst with 19 points per game, its defense ranks ninth-best with just 8 points ceded per contest.

We give more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

North Carolina vs. Minnesota Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 3 Games

North Carolina vs. Minnesota Key Statistics

North Carolina Minnesota 482 (39th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 332 (107th) 422.5 (96th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 223.5 (6th) 243.5 (8th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 175.5 (52nd) 238.5 (65th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 156.5 (121st) 2 (34th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (69th) 1 (109th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (14th)

North Carolina Stats Leaders

Drake Maye has recorded 477 yards (238.5 ypg) on 45-of-62 passing with two touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 82 rushing yards (41 ypg) on 15 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Omarion Hampton has 271 rushing yards on 42 carries with five touchdowns.

British Brooks has carried the ball 15 times for 103 yards (51.5 per game).

Kobe Paysour's team-leading 139 yards as a receiver have come on 15 receptions (out of 18 targets) with one touchdown.

J.J. Jones has hauled in seven receptions totaling 115 yards so far this campaign.

John Copenhaver has a total of 52 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in three passes and scoring one touchdown.

Minnesota Stats Leaders

Athan Kaliakmanis has put up 313 passing yards, or 156.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 57.6% of his passes and has recorded one touchdown with two interceptions.

Darius Taylor has rushed 34 times for 196 yards, with one touchdown.

Sean Tyler has piled up 134 yards (on 27 attempts).

Daniel Jackson has totaled 11 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 110 (55 yards per game). He's been targeted 20 times and has one touchdown.

Corey Crooms has totaled 108 receiving yards (54 yards per game) on 10 receptions.

Brevyn Spann-Ford has racked up 50 reciving yards (25 ypg) this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed North Carolina or Minnesota gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.