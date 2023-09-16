The New Mexico Lobos (1-1) square off against the New Mexico State Aggies (1-2) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at University Stadium (NM). The spread predicts a close game, with the Lobos favored by 1 point. The over/under for the contest is 53 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the New Mexico vs. New Mexico State matchup.

New Mexico vs. New Mexico State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: MW Network

MW Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Albuquerque, New Mexico

Albuquerque, New Mexico Venue: University Stadium (NM)

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

New Mexico vs. New Mexico State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

New Mexico vs. New Mexico State Betting Trends

New Mexico is winless against the spread this season (0-1-0).

New Mexico State has put together a 0-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Aggies have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.

New Mexico & New Mexico State 2023 Futures Odds

New Mexico To Win the MWC +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000 New Mexico State To Win CUSA +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.