New Mexico vs. New Mexico State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The New Mexico Lobos (1-1) square off against the New Mexico State Aggies (1-2) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at University Stadium (NM). The spread predicts a close game, with the Lobos favored by 1 point. The over/under for the contest is 53 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the New Mexico vs. New Mexico State matchup.
New Mexico vs. New Mexico State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: MW Network
- City: Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Venue: University Stadium (NM)
New Mexico vs. New Mexico State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|New Mexico Moneyline
|New Mexico State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|New Mexico (-1)
|53
|-115
|-105
|DraftKings
|New Mexico (-1)
|53.5
|-115
|-105
|FanDuel
|New Mexico (-0.5)
|52.5
|-111
|-108
New Mexico vs. New Mexico State Betting Trends
- New Mexico is winless against the spread this season (0-1-0).
- New Mexico State has put together a 0-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Aggies have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.
New Mexico & New Mexico State 2023 Futures Odds
|New Mexico
|To Win the MWC
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
|New Mexico State
|To Win CUSA
|+2500
|Bet $100 to win $2500
