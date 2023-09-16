The New Mexico State Aggies (1-2) visit the New Mexico Lobos (1-1) at University Stadium (NM) on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

On offense, New Mexico ranks 55th in the FBS with 33.0 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 104th in points allowed (345.5 points allowed per contest). New Mexico State's offense has been excelling, compiling 483.0 total yards per contest (22nd-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 95th by giving up 388.7 total yards per game.

New Mexico vs. New Mexico State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: MW Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Albuquerque, New Mexico

Albuquerque, New Mexico Venue: University Stadium (NM)

New Mexico vs. New Mexico State Key Statistics

New Mexico New Mexico State 404.5 (77th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 483.0 (4th) 345.5 (60th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 388.7 (126th) 193.5 (39th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 217.3 (25th) 211.0 (87th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 265.7 (48th) 3 (69th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (121st) 0 (121st) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (109th)

New Mexico Stats Leaders

Dylan Hopkins has compiled 388 yards (194.0 ypg) on 28-of-41 passing with four touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Jacory Merritt has racked up 212 yards on 23 carries while finding paydirt four times as a runner.

This season, Dorian Lewis has carried the ball 10 times for 66 yards (33.0 per game).

Deuce Jones' leads his squad with 94 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on two catches (out of two targets) and scored one touchdown.

Luke Wysong has hauled in five receptions totaling 58 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

D.J. Washington has been the target of 10 passes and hauled in six grabs for 55 yards, an average of 27.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

New Mexico State Stats Leaders

Diego Pavia has thrown for 715 yards on 64.7% passing while tossing six touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also run for 86 yards .

Ahmonte Watkins is his team's leading rusher with 11 carries for 161 yards, or 53.7 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well.

Star Thomas has totaled 141 yards on 24 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching seven passes for 78 yards.

Jonathan Brady paces his team with 143 receiving yards on seven receptions with one touchdown.

Trent Hudson has racked up 114 receiving yards (38.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns on seven receptions.

Chris Bellamy's nine targets have resulted in seven grabs for 108 yards.

