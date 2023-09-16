Our computer model predicts the New Mexico Lobos will defeat the New Mexico State Aggies on Saturday, September 16 at 8:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at University Stadium (NM), which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

New Mexico vs. New Mexico State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction New Mexico (-2.5) Over (52.5) New Mexico 34, New Mexico State 27

Week 3 Predictions

New Mexico Betting Info (2023)

The Lobos have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this contest.

The Lobos have no wins against the spread this year.

The Lobos have had one game (out of one) hit the over this season.

The over/under for this game is 52.5 points, 3.0 more than the average point total for New Mexico games this season.

New Mexico State Betting Info (2023)

The Aggies have a 46.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Aggies are winless against the spread so far this season in two games with a set total.

New Mexico State is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

The Aggies have gone over in one of two games with a set total (50%).

The average over/under in New Mexico State games this year is 3.0 fewer points than the point total of 52.5 for this outing.

Lobos vs. Aggies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed New Mexico 33.0 31.0 56.0 10.0 10.0 52.0 New Mexico State 35.0 31.7 44.0 31.0 17.0 33.0

