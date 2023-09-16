Best Bets, Odds & Promo Codes for the New Mexico vs. New Mexico State Game – Saturday, September 16
The New Mexico Lobos (1-1) and New Mexico State Aggies (1-2) will clash in a matchup at University Stadium (NM) in Albuquerque, New Mexico. For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.
When and Where is New Mexico vs. New Mexico State?
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: MW Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Venue: University Stadium (NM)
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: New Mexico 33, New Mexico State 28
- New Mexico has not been the moneyline favorite so far this season.
- The Lobos have not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -160 or shorter.
- New Mexico State lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- The Aggies have played as an underdog of +130 or more once this season and lost that game.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Lobos have an implied win probability of 61.5%.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
New Mexico (-2.5)
- New Mexico has not covered the spread yet this year.
- New Mexico State has not covered the spread yet this season.
- The Aggies have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (52.5)
- New Mexico averages 33 points per game against New Mexico State's 35, totaling 15.5 points over the matchup's total of 52.5.
Splits Tables
New Mexico
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|49.5
|49.5
|Implied Total AVG
|44
|44
|ATS Record
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|0-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|1-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
New Mexico State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|49.5
|44.5
|54.5
|Implied Total AVG
|29
|26
|32
|ATS Record
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
