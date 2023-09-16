The New Mexico Lobos (1-1) and New Mexico State Aggies (1-2) will clash in a matchup at University Stadium (NM) in Albuquerque, New Mexico. For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is New Mexico vs. New Mexico State?

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: MW Network

MW Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Albuquerque, New Mexico

Albuquerque, New Mexico Venue: University Stadium (NM)

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: New Mexico 33, New Mexico State 28

New Mexico 33, New Mexico State 28 New Mexico has not been the moneyline favorite so far this season.

The Lobos have not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -160 or shorter.

New Mexico State lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Aggies have played as an underdog of +130 or more once this season and lost that game.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Lobos have an implied win probability of 61.5%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: New Mexico (-2.5)



New Mexico (-2.5) New Mexico has not covered the spread yet this year.

New Mexico State has not covered the spread yet this season.

The Aggies have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (52.5)



Over (52.5) New Mexico averages 33 points per game against New Mexico State's 35, totaling 15.5 points over the matchup's total of 52.5.

Splits Tables

New Mexico

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.5 49.5 Implied Total AVG 44 44 ATS Record 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

New Mexico State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.5 44.5 54.5 Implied Total AVG 29 26 32 ATS Record 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

