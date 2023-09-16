The Towson Tigers (0-2) visit the Morgan State Bears (1-1) at Hughes Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Morgan State has been a bottom-25 offense this season, ranking 21st-worst with 222.0 yards per game. The defense is ranked 32nd in the FCS (263.0 yards allowed per game). Towson ranks 92nd in the FCS with 14.5 points per game on offense, and it ranks 103rd with 40.0 points allowed per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Morgan State vs. Towson Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Hughes Stadium

Morgan State vs. Towson Key Statistics

Morgan State Towson 222.0 (110th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 275.5 (94th) 263.0 (32nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 443.0 (84th) 96.5 (89th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 111.5 (82nd) 125.5 (104th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 164.0 (82nd) 3 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 5 (2nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (53rd)

Morgan State Stats Leaders

Duce Taylor has recorded 102 yards (51.0 ypg) on 9-of-18 passing with two touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Jarin Davis, has carried the ball 31 times for 117 yards (58.5 per game).

Jabriel Johnson has carried the ball 14 times for 64 yards (32.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Treveyon Pratt's 89 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 12 times and has totaled seven catches and two touchdowns.

Anthony James Jr. has reeled in six passes while averaging 29.0 yards per game.

Avery Jones has been the target of three passes and racked up three catches for 43 yards, an average of 21.5 yards per contest.

Towson Stats Leaders

Nathan Kent has thrown for 328 yards (164.0 ypg) while completing 55.2% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes with one interception this season. He's also run for 30 yards .

Devin Matthews has carried the ball 23 times for 94 yards, with one touchdown.

D'Ago Hunter has totaled 55 yards on 13 carries.

Da'kendall James' 128 receiving yards (64.0 yards per game) are best on his team. He has nine catches on 14 targets with one touchdown.

Lukkas Londono has eight receptions (on nine targets) for a total of 114 yards (57.0 yards per game) this year.

Isaiah Perkins has racked up 30 reciving yards (15.0 ypg) this season.

