The Morgan State Bears are expected to win their matchup versus the Towson Tigers at 6:00 PM on Saturday, September 16, based on our computer projection model. If you're seeking more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Morgan State vs. Towson Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Morgan State (-1.2) 46.0 Morgan State 24, Towson 22

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 3 Predictions

Morgan State Betting Info (2022)

The Bears compiled a 6-4-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, seven of Bears games went over the point total.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Towson Betting Info (2023)

The Tigers have compiled a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this season.

The Tigers have not hit the over on a point total in one games with a set over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bears vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Morgan State 19.0 17.0 -- -- 19.0 17.0 Towson 14.5 40.0 23.0 42.0 6.0 38.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.