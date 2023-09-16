Morgan State vs. Towson Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 16
The Morgan State Bears are expected to win their matchup versus the Towson Tigers at 6:00 PM on Saturday, September 16, based on our computer projection model. If you're seeking more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.
Morgan State vs. Towson Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Morgan State (-1.2)
|46.0
|Morgan State 24, Towson 22
Morgan State Betting Info (2022)
- The Bears compiled a 6-4-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, seven of Bears games went over the point total.
Towson Betting Info (2023)
- The Tigers have compiled a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Tigers have not hit the over on a point total in one games with a set over/under.
Bears vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Morgan State
|19.0
|17.0
|--
|--
|19.0
|17.0
|Towson
|14.5
|40.0
|23.0
|42.0
|6.0
|38.0
