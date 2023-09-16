The MLB schedule today is sure to please. The contests include the Tampa Bay Rays squaring off against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Coverage of all the MLB action today is available to you, with the info provided below.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Colorado Rockies (54-92) play host to the San Francisco Giants (75-72)

The Giants hope to get a road victory at Coors Field against the Rockies on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET. Click here to read more about this game

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.247 AVG, 23 HR, 70 RBI)

Ryan McMahon (.247 AVG, 23 HR, 70 RBI) SF Key Player: Wilmer Flores (.288 AVG, 22 HR, 56 RBI)

SF Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -198 +164 -

The Toronto Blue Jays (81-67) take on the Boston Red Sox (74-74)

The Red Sox hope to get a road victory at Rogers Centre against the Blue Jays on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.265 AVG, 23 HR, 89 RBI)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.265 AVG, 23 HR, 89 RBI) BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.272 AVG, 31 HR, 95 RBI)

TOR Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -129 +110 9

The Oakland Athletics (46-101) play host to the San Diego Padres (70-78)

The Padres will look to pick up a road win at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against the Athletics on Saturday at 4:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.251 AVG, 4 HR, 42 RBI)

Esteury Ruiz (.251 AVG, 4 HR, 42 RBI) SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.262 AVG, 30 HR, 90 RBI)

SD Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -150 +128 9

The Miami Marlins (76-72) play the Atlanta Braves (96-51)

The Braves will look to pick up a road win at LoanDepot park versus the Marlins on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.349 AVG, 9 HR, 66 RBI)

Luis Arraez (.349 AVG, 9 HR, 66 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.337 AVG, 37 HR, 98 RBI)

ATL Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -137 +116 9

The Cleveland Guardians (70-78) host the Texas Rangers (82-65)

The Rangers hope to get a road victory at Progressive Field against the Guardians on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.276 AVG, 23 HR, 76 RBI)

José Ramírez (.276 AVG, 23 HR, 76 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.277 AVG, 24 HR, 88 RBI)

CLE Moneyline TEX Moneyline Total -122 +102 8

The Pittsburgh Pirates (69-79) play the New York Yankees (75-73)

The Yankees will hit the field at PNC Park against the Pirates on Saturday at 6:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.272 AVG, 21 HR, 75 RBI)

Bryan Reynolds (.272 AVG, 21 HR, 75 RBI) NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.271 AVG, 25 HR, 65 RBI)

PIT Moneyline NYY Moneyline Total -112 -108 9.5

The Baltimore Orioles (91-56) play the Tampa Bay Rays (92-57)

The Rays hope to get a road victory at Oriole Park at Camden Yards versus the Orioles on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.266 AVG, 18 HR, 70 RBI)

Adley Rutschman (.266 AVG, 18 HR, 70 RBI) TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.322 AVG, 20 HR, 73 RBI)

TB Moneyline BAL Moneyline Total -122 +102 7.5

The Milwaukee Brewers (83-64) face the Washington Nationals (65-83)

The Nationals will hit the field at American Family Field against the Brewers on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.272 AVG, 17 HR, 71 RBI)

Christian Yelich (.272 AVG, 17 HR, 71 RBI) WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.275 AVG, 25 HR, 79 RBI)

MIL Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -273 +223 8

The Chicago White Sox (56-92) face the Minnesota Twins (78-70)

The Twins will hit the field at Guaranteed Rate Field versus the White Sox on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.264 AVG, 35 HR, 75 RBI)

Luis Robert (.264 AVG, 35 HR, 75 RBI) MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.230 AVG, 18 HR, 64 RBI)

MIN Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -220 +180 9

The Kansas City Royals (47-101) host the Houston Astros (83-65)

The Astros hope to get a road victory at Kauffman Stadium versus the Royals on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.278 AVG, 29 HR, 89 RBI)

Bobby Witt Jr. (.278 AVG, 29 HR, 89 RBI) HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.284 AVG, 27 HR, 105 RBI)

HOU Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -150 +127 9

The New York Mets (68-79) take on the Cincinnati Reds (77-72)

The Reds hope to get a road victory at Citi Field versus the Mets on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: WPIX

WPIX Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.226 AVG, 45 HR, 112 RBI)

Pete Alonso (.226 AVG, 45 HR, 112 RBI) CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.265 AVG, 22 HR, 81 RBI)

CIN Moneyline NYM Moneyline Total -117 -103 8.5

The St. Louis Cardinals (65-82) take on the Philadelphia Phillies (80-67)

The Phillies will look to pick up a road win at Busch Stadium versus the Cardinals on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.273 AVG, 26 HR, 90 RBI)

Nolan Arenado (.273 AVG, 26 HR, 90 RBI) PHI Key Player: Trea Turner (.268 AVG, 26 HR, 75 RBI)

PHI Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -118 -101 9

The Arizona Diamondbacks (77-72) play the Chicago Cubs (78-70)

The Cubs will hit the field at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ARID

ARID Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.281 AVG, 24 HR, 68 RBI)

Corbin Carroll (.281 AVG, 24 HR, 68 RBI) CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.315 AVG, 25 HR, 90 RBI)

CHC Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -120 -100 9

The Los Angeles Angels (68-80) play host to the Detroit Tigers (68-79)

The Tigers will take to the field at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against the Angels on Saturday at 9:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.304 AVG, 44 HR, 95 RBI)

Shohei Ohtani (.304 AVG, 44 HR, 95 RBI) DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.239 AVG, 28 HR, 84 RBI)

DET Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -115 -104 8

The Seattle Mariners (81-66) face the Los Angeles Dodgers (89-57)

The Dodgers hope to get a road victory at T-Mobile Park versus the Mariners on Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.290 AVG, 30 HR, 99 RBI)

Julio Rodríguez (.290 AVG, 30 HR, 99 RBI) LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.311 AVG, 39 HR, 103 RBI)

LAD Moneyline SEA Moneyline Total -147 +124 8

