The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (0-2) square off against an FCS opponent, the Murray State Racers (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium.

With 13.0 points per game (ninth-worst) and 39.5 points allowed per game on defense (13th-worst), Middle Tennessee has been getting outplayed on both sides of the ball this year. Murray State is compiling 325.0 total yards per contest on offense this season (65th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 443.0 total yards per contest (92nd-ranked).

Middle Tennessee vs. Murray State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

Middle Tennessee vs. Murray State Key Statistics

Middle Tennessee Murray State 248.0 (127th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 325.0 (70th) 373.5 (76th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 443.0 (84th) 74.5 (119th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 162.5 (41st) 173.5 (111th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 162.5 (83rd) 2 (34th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (106th) 0 (121st) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (14th)

Middle Tennessee Stats Leaders

Nicholas Vattiato has thrown for 341 yards, completing 63.2% of his passes and tossing three touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also run for 50 yards (25.0 ypg) on 19 carries.

Frank Peasant has carried the ball 16 times for 45 yards (22.5 per game).

Elijah Metcalf's team-leading 82 yards as a receiver have come on eight catches (out of nine targets).

Justin Olson has hauled in five receptions totaling 57 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jeremy Tate Jr.'s six catches are good enough for 50 yards.

Murray State Stats Leaders

DJ Williams has thrown for 172 yards (86.0 ypg) while completing 46.9% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass this season. He's also rushed for 33 yards .

Kywon Morgan has run the ball 19 times for 59 yards.

Q'Darryius Jennings has racked up 57 yards on 11 carries with one touchdown.

Taylor Shields has collected two catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 69 (34.5 yards per game). He's been targeted three times and has two touchdowns.

Golden Eke has three receptions (on five targets) for a total of 59 yards (29.5 yards per game) this year.

Cole Rusk's four targets have resulted in three grabs for 55 yards.

