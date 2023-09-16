The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (0-2) host the FCS Murray State Racers on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium. The Blue Raiders are heavily favored by 34.5 points in the game. The over/under for the outing is set at 50.5.

Middle Tennessee ranks sixth-worst in total offense (248.0 yards per game), but has been a little better on defense, ranking 85th with 373.5 yards allowed per game. Murray State is generating 20.5 points per contest on offense this season (64th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 33.0 points per game (76th-ranked) on defense.

Middle Tennessee vs Murray State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Middle Tennessee -34.5 -115 -115 50.5 -115 -115 N/A N/A

Chase Cunningham had 21 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions in 13 games last year, completing 66.7% of his throws for 3,162 yards (243.2 per game).

Cunningham also rushed for 52 yards and six TDs.

On the ground, Frank Peasant scored nine touchdowns and picked up 774 yards (59.5 per game).

Peasant also had 28 receptions for 286 yards and two TDs.

In the passing game a season ago, Jaylin Lane scored five TDs, hauling in 69 balls for 940 yards (72.3 per game).

On the ground, Darius Bracy scored four touchdowns and accumulated 264 yards (20.3 per game).

Also, Bracy had 16 catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns.

In 13 games last year, Jordan Ferguson registered 8.5 sacks to go with 11.0 TFL, 43 tackles, and one interception.

In 13 games in 2022, Tra Fluellen totaled two interceptions to go with 68 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and three passes defended.

Teldrick Ross had 3.0 TFL, 51 tackles, and two interceptions in 13 games a season ago.

Decorian Patterson posted 39 tackles and seven interceptions in 13 games.

