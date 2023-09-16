The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-1) visit the Austin Peay Governors (0-2) at Fortera Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Austin Peay is putting up 296.0 yards per game on offense, which ranks 82nd in the FCS. On the other side of the ball, the Governors rank 95th, surrendering 444.0 yards per game. East Tennessee State ranks 89th in the FCS with 278.0 total yards per contest, but it has been carried by its defense, which ranks 10th-best by allowing only 182.0 total yards per game.

For more specifics of this contest, including where and how to watch on ESPN+, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

East Tennessee State vs. Austin Peay Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Clarksville, Tennessee

Clarksville, Tennessee Venue: Fortera Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 3 Games

East Tennessee State vs. Austin Peay Key Statistics

East Tennessee State Austin Peay 278.0 (92nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 296.0 (86th) 182.0 (10th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 444.0 (87th) 147.5 (53rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 59.0 (114th) 130.5 (101st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 237.0 (30th) 4 (117th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (82nd) 0 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (28th)

East Tennessee State Stats Leaders

Baron May has thrown for 139 yards on 9-of-16 passing with two touchdowns and one interception this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 108 yards and one rushing touchdown.

Bryson Irby is a key figure in this offense, with 93 rushing yards on 29 carries with one touchdown and 42 receiving yards (21.0 per game) on two catches

Xavier Gaillardetz has hauled in 113 receiving yards on five catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Will Huzzie has six receptions (on 11 targets) for a total of 60 yards (30.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Austin Peay Stats Leaders

Mike Diliello has thrown for 474 yards (237.0 ypg) to lead Austin Peay, completing 67.1% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

CJ Evans Jr. has racked up 51 yards on 15 carries while finding the end zone one time as a runner. He's also caught three passes for 31 yards (15.5 per game).

Jevon Jackson has carried the ball 12 times for 44 yards (22.0 per game).

Kam Thomas' 103 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 15 times and has totaled eight catches and one touchdown.

Trey Goodman has hauled in six receptions totaling 96 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Kenny Odom's six receptions are good enough for 63 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Austin Peay or East Tennessee State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.