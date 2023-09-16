The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (1-1) hit the road to match up against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-2) at Tubby Raymond Field at Delaware Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Delaware ranks 54th in total offense (349.5 yards per game) and 87th in total defense (434.0 yards allowed per game) this year. With 19.0 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Saint Francis (PA) ranks 69th in the FCS. On defense, it ranks 76th, allowing 33.0 points per contest.

Delaware vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Newark, Delaware

Newark, Delaware Venue: Tubby Raymond Field at Delaware Stadium

Delaware vs. Saint Francis (PA) Key Statistics

Delaware Saint Francis (PA) 349.5 (59th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 268.0 (97th) 434.0 (79th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 459.0 (91st) 113.5 (79th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 59.5 (113th) 236.0 (31st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 208.5 (49th) 2 (82nd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (28th)

Delaware Stats Leaders

Ryan O'Connor has 367 pass yards for Delaware, completing 56.2% of his passes and collecting one touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

Marcus Yarns has racked up 193 yards on 17 carries while finding the end zone three times as a runner.

Kyron Cumby has been handed the ball seven times this year and racked up 41 yards (20.5 per game) with one touchdown. He's also contributed in the passing game with three grabs for 42 yards

Chandler Harvin's 100 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 13 times and has totaled five receptions.

Kym Wimberly has caught five passes while averaging 40.5 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Braden Brose's five grabs have turned into 81 yards.

Saint Francis (PA) Stats Leaders

Cole Doyle leads Saint Francis (PA) with 417 yards on 33-of-50 passing with two touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Quasean Holmes, has carried the ball 19 times for 70 yards (35.0 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jordan Jackson has racked up 10 carries and totaled 33 yards.

Casey McKinney has racked up 183 receiving yards on 12 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Dawson Snyder has recorded 121 receiving yards (60.5 yards per game) and one touchdown on four receptions.

Mekhi Workman's 11 targets have resulted in nine grabs for 90 yards.

