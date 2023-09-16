The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens should come out on top in their game against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at 6:00 PM on Saturday, September 16, according to our computer projections. If you're wanting more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Delaware vs. Saint Francis (PA) Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Delaware (-17.5) 51.0 Delaware 34, Saint Francis (PA) 17

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 3 Predictions

Delaware Betting Info (2022)

The Fightin' Blue Hens covered four times in 11 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, five of Fightin' Blue Hens games went over the point total.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Saint Francis (PA) Betting Info (2023)

The Red Flash are winless against the spread so far this year in one game with a set total.

No Red Flash one games with a set total this season have gone over the total.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Fightin' Blue Hens vs. Red Flash 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Delaware 22.0 38.0 -- -- 22.0 38.0 Saint Francis (PA) 19.0 33.0 -- -- 19.0 33.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.