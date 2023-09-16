SoCon foes meet when the Chattanooga Mocs (1-1) and the Citadel Bulldogs (0-2) play on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Finley Stadium Davenport Field.

Chattanooga ranks 75th in total defense this year (400.0 yards allowed per game), but has been playing really well on offense, ranking 19th-best in the FCS with 443.5 total yards per game. This season has been difficult for Citadel on both offense and defense, as it is averaging just 3.5 points per contest (ninth-worst) and allowing 45.0 points per game (18th-worst).

Chattanooga vs. Citadel Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Chattanooga, Tennessee

Chattanooga, Tennessee Venue: Finley Stadium Davenport Field

Week 3 Games

Chattanooga vs. Citadel Key Statistics

Chattanooga Citadel 443.5 (24th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 272.0 (95th) 400.0 (71st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 542.0 (111th) 150.0 (47th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 173.0 (37th) 293.5 (8th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 99.0 (110th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (60th) 0 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (14th)

Chattanooga Stats Leaders

Chase Artopoeus has been a dual threat for Chattanooga so far this season. He has 587 passing yards, completing 60.8% of his passes and throwing five touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 90 yards (45.0 ypg) on 13 carries.

Ailym Ford has 148 rushing yards on 41 carries.

Jamoi Mayes' 187 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 16 times and has registered 11 catches.

Jayin Whatley has hauled in 10 receptions totaling 158 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Sam Phillips has hauled in 14 catches for 152 yards, an average of 76.0 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

Citadel Stats Leaders

Dustin Fletcher has thrown for 134 yards on 73.3% passing while recording one touchdown pass with zero interceptions this season. He's also run for 20 yards .

The team's top rusher, Cooper Wallace, has carried the ball 27 times for 144 yards (72.0 per game) this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 21 receiving yards (10.5 per game) on four catches.

Hayden Johnson has run for 66 yards across 12 carries.

Tyson Trottier paces his team with 75 receiving yards on one catches with one touchdown.

Jay Graves-Billips has caught two passes and compiled 42 receiving yards (21.0 per game).

