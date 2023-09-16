Chattanooga vs. Citadel Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 16
Our computer model predicts the Chattanooga Mocs will defeat the Citadel Bulldogs on Saturday, September 16 at 6:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Finley Stadium Davenport Field, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
Chattanooga vs. Citadel Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Chattanooga (-22.7)
|60.3
|Chattanooga 41, Citadel 19
Chattanooga Betting Info (2022)
- The Mocs went 5-6-0 ATS last season.
- The Mocs and their opponents combined to hit the over seven out of 11 times last season.
Citadel Betting Info (2022)
- The Bulldogs put together a 5-5-0 ATS record last year.
- Last year, four Bulldogs games hit the over.
Mocs vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Chattanooga
|27
|30.5
|27
|20
|27
|41
|Citadel
|3.5
|45
|7
|56
|0
|34
