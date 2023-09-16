Saturday's game features the Philadelphia Phillies (80-67) and the St. Louis Cardinals (65-82) matching up at Busch Stadium in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Phillies according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on September 16.

The Phillies will look to Ranger Suarez (2-6) versus the Cardinals and Miles Mikolas (7-11).

Cardinals vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Phillies 6, Cardinals 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 5-4.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Cardinals have put together a 1-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 contests (bookmakers set runlines in two of those contests).

The Cardinals have won in 29, or 43.9%, of the 66 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, St. Louis has won 19 of 44 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for St. Louis is the No. 17 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (670 total runs).

The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.72 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

Cardinals Schedule