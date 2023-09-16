The Brown Bears (0-0) visit the Bryant Bulldogs (1-1) at Beirne Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Bryant is putting up 404.0 yards per game offensively this year (29th in the FCS), and is surrendering 405.5 yards per game (79th) on the defensive side of the ball. Despite sporting a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranked 23rd-worst in the FCS last season (35.1 points allowed per game), Brown put up better results offensively, ranking 82nd in the FCS by averaging 23.1 points per game.

In the story below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Bryant vs. Brown Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Smithfield, Rhode Island

Smithfield, Rhode Island Venue: Beirne Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Bryant vs. Brown Key Statistics (2022)

Bryant Brown 429.0 (36th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 352.8 (95th) 401.6 (75th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 431.8 (68th) 112.1 (109th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 123.8 (97th) 316.9 (5th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 229.0 (50th) 2 (59th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (79th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (79th)

Bryant Stats Leaders

Zevi Eckhaus leads Bryant with 504 yards (252.0 ypg) on 37-of-63 passing with two touchdowns and one interception this season. He also has 90 rushing yards on 16 carries.

The team's top rusher, Fabrice Mukendi, has carried the ball 24 times for 118 yards (59.0 per game).

Landon Ruggieri's 150 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 14 times and has collected 13 receptions.

Matthew Prochaska has put up a 145-yard season so far, reeling in four passes on seven targets.

Jalen Powell's six grabs are good enough for 95 yards.

Brown Stats Leaders (2022)

Jake Willcox completed 64.1% of his passes to throw for 1,599 yards and nine touchdowns last season.

Allen Smith compiled 463 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground in addition to 195 receiving yards and two touchdowns through the air during last year's campaign.

Last season Jordan DeLucia rushed for 257 yards and hauled in passes for 161 yards. He also scored two total touchdowns.

Wes Rockett averaged 53.4 yards on 4.7 receptions per game and racked up three receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Hayes Sutton caught 47 passes last season on his way to 433 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Graham Walker worked his way to three receiving touchdowns and 292 receiving yards (29.2 ypg) last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Bryant or Brown gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.