Our computer model predicts the Bryant Bulldogs will defeat the Brown Bears on Saturday, September 16 at 4:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Beirne Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Bryant vs. Brown Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Bryant (-13.5) 60.0 Bryant 37, Brown 23

Week 3 Predictions

Bryant Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs compiled a 5-5-0 ATS record last year.

Bulldogs games went over the point total six out of 10 times last season.

Brown Betting Info (2022)

The Bears won four games against the spread last season, while failing to cover or pushing six times.

Last season, four Bears games hit the over.

Bulldogs vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Bryant 33.3 30.1 35.8 26.5 31.9 32.1 Brown 23.1 35.1 30.2 31.8 16.0 38.4

