Bryant vs. Brown Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 16
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Our computer model predicts the Bryant Bulldogs will defeat the Brown Bears on Saturday, September 16 at 4:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Beirne Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
Bryant vs. Brown Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Bryant (-13.5)
|60.0
|Bryant 37, Brown 23
Bryant Betting Info (2022)
- The Bulldogs compiled a 5-5-0 ATS record last year.
- Bulldogs games went over the point total six out of 10 times last season.
Brown Betting Info (2022)
- The Bears won four games against the spread last season, while failing to cover or pushing six times.
- Last season, four Bears games hit the over.
Bulldogs vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Bryant
|33.3
|30.1
|35.8
|26.5
|31.9
|32.1
|Brown
|23.1
|35.1
|30.2
|31.8
|16.0
|38.4
