Bryan De La Cruz and the Miami Marlins will take the field on Saturday at LoanDepot park against Jared Shuster, who is projected to start for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is set for 4:10 PM ET.

The Braves are -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Marlins (+110). The over/under for the contest is set at 9 runs.

Braves vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -135 +110 9 -115 -105 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 6-4.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.

The Braves have a record of 2-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves are 88-45 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.2% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, Atlanta has a record of 78-34 (69.6%).

The Braves have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Atlanta has played in 147 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 81 times (81-63-3).

The Braves have put together a 14-12-0 record ATS this season.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 47-25 49-26 29-19 67-32 76-43 20-8

