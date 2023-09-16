The Austin Peay Governors (0-2) visit the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-1) at Fortera Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Offensively, Austin Peay ranks 75th in the FCS with 18 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 98th in points allowed (444 points allowed per contest). East Tennessee State ranks 56th in the FCS with 22.5 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 40th with 24.5 points allowed per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Below in this story, we give all the details you need to know about how to view this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Austin Peay vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Clarksville, Tennessee

Clarksville, Tennessee Venue: Fortera Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Austin Peay vs. East Tennessee State Key Statistics

Austin Peay East Tennessee State 296 (86th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 278 (92nd) 444 (87th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 182 (10th) 59 (114th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 147.5 (53rd) 237 (30th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 130.5 (101st) 2 (82nd) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (117th) 1 (28th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (53rd)

Austin Peay Stats Leaders

Mike Diliello has thrown for 474 yards (237 ypg) to lead Austin Peay, completing 67.1% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, CJ Evans Jr., has carried the ball 15 times for 51 yards (25.5 per game), scoring one time. He's also caught three passes for 31 yards.

This season, Jevon Jackson has carried the ball 12 times for 44 yards (22 per game).

Kam Thomas' team-high 103 yards as a receiver have come on eight catches (out of 15 targets) with one touchdown.

Trey Goodman has caught six passes for 96 yards (48 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Kenny Odom has a total of 63 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing six throws and scoring one touchdown.

East Tennessee State Stats Leaders

Baron May has been a dual threat for East Tennessee State this season. He has 139 passing yards (69.5 per game) while completing 56.2% of his passes. He's tossed two touchdown passes and one interception this season. On the ground, he's compiled 108 yards (54 ypg) on 22 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Bryson Irby has two receptions for 42 yards (21 per game) so far while also carrying the ball 29 times for 93 yards and one score.

Xavier Gaillardetz has racked up 113 receiving yards on five receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Will Huzzie has six receptions (on 11 targets) for a total of 60 yards (30 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Rep your team with officially licensed Austin Peay or East Tennessee State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.