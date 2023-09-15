Tennessee High School Football Live Streams in Union County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Union County, Tennessee this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Union County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Union County High School at South Greene High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Greeneville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
