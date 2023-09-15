Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Union County, Tennessee this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

    • Union County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Union County High School at South Greene High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Greeneville, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

