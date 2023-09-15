High school football competition in Sumner County, Tennessee is happening this week, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

  • Hancock County
  • Washington County
  • Dyer County
  • Putnam County
  • Bradley County
  • Franklin County
  • Wilson County
  • Obion County
  • Davidson County
  • Jackson County

    • Sumner County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Greenbrier High School at Station Camp High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Gallatin, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Goodpasture Christian School at Pope John Paul II Preparatory School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Hendersonville, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Siegel High School at Hendersonville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Hendersonville, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Monterey High School at Westmoreland High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Westmoreland, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Independence High School at Beech High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Hendersonville, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Marshall County High School at White House High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Lewisburg, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    East Nashville Magnet High School at Liberty Creek High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Gallatin, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.