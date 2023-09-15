Is there high school football on the docket this week in Shelby County, Tennessee? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.

    • Shelby County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Briarcrest Christian School at Knoxville Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Knoxville, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fairley High School at Northpoint Christian School

    • Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Southaven, MS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    St. George's Independent School at Davidson Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Nashville, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lausanne Collegiate School at St. Benedict at Auburndale

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Cordova, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ridgeway High School at Memphis University School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Memphis, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

