Aaron Hicks and the Baltimore Orioles hit the field against Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Rays vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays average 1.4 home runs per game to rank third in MLB action with 211 total home runs.

Tampa Bay ranks fourth in baseball, slugging .445.

The Rays rank fifth in the majors with a .258 batting average.

Tampa Bay has the No. 4 offense in baseball, scoring 5.3 runs per game (784 total runs).

The Rays rank fifth in MLB with a .331 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 21 average in MLB.

Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks sixth in the majors with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Tampa Bay's 3.77 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rays average MLB's best WHIP (1.168).

Orioles Batting & Pitching Performance

The Orioles' 172 home runs rank 16th in Major League Baseball.

Baltimore is eighth in MLB with a .429 slugging percentage this season.

The Orioles' .258 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.

Baltimore has scored 744 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Orioles have the 13th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.324).

The Orioles rank 11th with an average of 8.3 strikeouts per game.

Baltimore has a nine K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 12th in the majors.

Baltimore has the 12th-ranked ERA (4.03) in the majors this season.

The Orioles rank 11th in MLB with a combined 1.264 WHIP this season.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Zach Eflin makes the start for the Rays, his 29th of the season. He is 14-8 with a 3.53 ERA and 164 strikeouts in 160 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, the righty threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Eflin is trying to record his 17th quality start of the year in this game.

Eflin is seeking his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance on the mound.

In five of his 28 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher

Jack Flaherty (8-8) will take the mound for the Orioles, his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

He has started 26 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.

Flaherty has started 26 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 19 times. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 26 chances this season.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 9/10/2023 Mariners W 6-3 Home Zach Eflin Bryce Miller 9/11/2023 Twins W 7-4 Away Tyler Glasnow Sonny Gray 9/12/2023 Twins L 3-2 Away Zack Littell Joe Ryan 9/13/2023 Twins W 5-4 Away Taj Bradley Dallas Keuchel 9/14/2023 Orioles W 4-3 Away Aaron Civale Kyle Bradish 9/15/2023 Orioles - Away Zach Eflin Jack Flaherty 9/16/2023 Orioles - Away Tyler Glasnow Grayson Rodriguez 9/17/2023 Orioles - Away Zack Littell Dean Kremer 9/19/2023 Angels - Home Taj Bradley Patrick Sandoval 9/20/2023 Angels - Home Aaron Civale - 9/21/2023 Angels - Home Zach Eflin Griffin Canning

Orioles Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Orioles Starter Opponent Starter 9/10/2023 Red Sox L 7-3 Away Grayson Rodriguez Brayan Bello 9/11/2023 Cardinals W 11-5 Home Dean Kremer Dakota Hudson 9/12/2023 Cardinals L 5-2 Home John Means Adam Wainwright 9/13/2023 Cardinals L 1-0 Home Kyle Gibson Drew Rom 9/14/2023 Rays L 4-3 Home Kyle Bradish Aaron Civale 9/15/2023 Rays - Home Jack Flaherty Zach Eflin 9/16/2023 Rays - Home Grayson Rodriguez Tyler Glasnow 9/17/2023 Rays - Home Dean Kremer Zack Littell 9/18/2023 Astros - Away John Means Justin Verlander 9/19/2023 Astros - Away Kyle Gibson Hunter Brown 9/20/2023 Astros - Away Kyle Bradish Cristian Javier

