In Monroe County, Tennessee, there are interesting high school football matchups on the calendar this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.

    • Monroe County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Central Magnet School at Sweetwater High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Sweetwater, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    The Howard School at Sequoyah High School - Madisonville

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Madisonville, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

