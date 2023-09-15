Tennessee High School Football Live Streams in Loudon County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football action in Loudon County, Tennessee this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Loudon County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Oakdale School at Greenback School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Greenback, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 2 - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Campbell County High School at Lenoir City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Lenoir City, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Scott High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Huntsville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
