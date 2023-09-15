Tennessee High School Football Live Streams in Lawrence County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Lawrence County, Tennessee, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Lawrence County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Summertown High School at Mt. Pleasant High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Mount Pleasant, TN
- Conference: 2A - Region 5 - District 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
