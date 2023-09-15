If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Lawrence County, Tennessee, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

    • Lawrence County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Summertown High School at Mt. Pleasant High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Mount Pleasant, TN
    • Conference: 2A - Region 5 - District 10
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

