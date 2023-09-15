We have 2023 high school football competition in Knox County, Tennessee this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network!

    • Knox County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Briarcrest Christian School at Knoxville Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Knoxville, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Grace Christian Academy at Notre Dame High School

    • Game Time: 6:50 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Knoxville, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Christian Academy of Knoxville at Lakeway Christian Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Knoxville, TN
    • Conference: Class A - East Region - District 1
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Alcoa High School at Austin-East High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Knoxville, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Chattanooga Christian School at Webb School of Knoxville

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Knoxville, TN
    • Conference: AA - East Region
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

