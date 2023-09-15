Searching for how to watch high school football games in Hamilton County, Tennessee this week? We've got the information.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hamilton County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Grace Christian Academy at Notre Dame High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM ET on September 15

6:50 PM ET on September 15 Location: Knoxville, TN

Knoxville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Boyd Buchanan School at Silverdale Baptist Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga, TN Conference: Class A - East Region - District 2

Class A - East Region - District 2 How to Stream: Watch Here

Walker Valley High School at Ooltewah High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Ooltewah, TN

Ooltewah, TN Conference: 4A - Region 3 - District 5

4A - Region 3 - District 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Whitwell High School at Sale Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Sale Creek, TN

Sale Creek, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Chattanooga Christian School at Webb School of Knoxville

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Knoxville, TN

Knoxville, TN Conference: AA - East Region

AA - East Region How to Stream: Watch Here

Red Bank High School at Signal Mountain Middle High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Signal Mountain, TN

Signal Mountain, TN Conference: 3A - Region 3 - District 6

3A - Region 3 - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

The Howard School at Sequoyah High School - Madisonville

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Madisonville, TN

Madisonville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Soddy-Daisy High School at Chattanooga Central High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Harrison, TN

Harrison, TN Conference: 3A - Region 3 - District 6

3A - Region 3 - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Tyner Academy at Brainerd High School