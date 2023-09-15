Tennessee High School Football Live Streams in Franklin County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school football team in Franklin County, Tennessee this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Franklin County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Franklin County High School at Moore County High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Lynchburg, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin County High School at Lincoln County High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Fayetteville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Huntland School at Eagleville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Eagleville, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 5 - District 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
