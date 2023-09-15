Tennessee High School Football Live Streams in Cumberland County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Cumberland County, Tennessee? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Cumberland County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Meigs County High School at Stone Memorial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Crossville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Macon County High School at Cumberland County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Crossville, TN
- Conference: 3A - Region 4 - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
