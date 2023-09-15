Tennessee High School Football Live Streams in Carter County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Carter County, Tennessee has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Carter County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Daniel Boone High School at Elizabethton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Elizabethton, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Happy Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Elizabethton, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
